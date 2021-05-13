We recommend using the Ultimate Social Media plugin (free) to quickly place the follow-icons and follow form on your site.

After you installed the plugin and activated it, you should automatically get taken to the plugin’s settings page. If that is not the case, please click on the “Ultimate Social Media” menu on the left-hand side of your WordPress dashboard.

Once you’re on the plugin’s settings page, you can place the follow form by opening the last (bottom) question in the plugin.

Besides, you can place follow-icons under question 2 and 3 in the plugin.

If you prefer not to use a plugin, then you can copy & paste the follow form code on your site, for example into a text widget, or directly into your theme.