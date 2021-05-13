If you already have a form – for example, it came with your theme – then you can link that to your follow.it feed.

To do that, first, get your “action URL”: Enter your website or RSS URL and click on “Continue” until you reach the screen with the follow form (if you are using a WordPress site, select option to place it manually). Scroll down to the bottom where you’ll find the action URL.

Then, copy that into your form codes. For example, your existing form codes may look like this:

<form action="/action_page.php" method="get">

Email: < input type ="text" name ="email">< br >

﻿﻿﻿﻿ < input type ="submit" value ="Submit">

﻿﻿﻿ < /form>

Paste the URL you got from follow.it where it now says “/action_page.php” in the example above. Please make sure the name of the email field in the form is «email».