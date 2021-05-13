To embed the follow form on your Wix Site:
- Enter the Wix Editor for the page you wish to embed it on.
- Click the (+) icon on the left menu bar to add a new element to the page. Scroll down and click on the Add option.
- From the options on offer, select HTML.
- This will create a new HTML element on your page (a grey box). Drag the element to where you want the form positioned on the page. Double click on the grey box. This will open the element editor. Under the Mode drop down menu, select "HTML Code". Now copy the follow form code (use the green "Copy" button in order to do that).
- Paste it into the HTML element editor (the grey box). Now all you need to do is click "Apply" and edit the size in order to show or shrink the form.