follow.it sends out the stories it finds in your RSS feed which are considered “new”.

Whether a story is considered new depends on factors such as:

The story’s publishing date

The story’s title

The story’s URL

For example, if you change the title or URL of a story which has already been published previously, then it should still not get sent again, because the publishing date shouldn’t have changed.

However, some websites / CMS do change the publishing date in those cases as well (which shouldn’t be, but it does happen). We’ve already accounted for that for major CMS where this issue occurs, but esp. for self-built CMS this issue can still occur.