follow.it sends out the stories it finds in your RSS feed which are considered “new”.
Whether a story is considered new depends on factors such as:
- The story’s publishing date
- The story’s title
- The story’s URL
For example, if you change the title or URL of a story which has already been published previously, then it should still not get sent again, because the publishing date shouldn’t have changed.
However, some websites / CMS do change the publishing date in those cases as well (which shouldn’t be, but it does happen). We’ve already accounted for that for major CMS where this issue occurs, but esp. for self-built CMS this issue can still occur.
If you find this is the case for your feed, then you may consider using the approval feature which prevents messages to get sent out automatically, but requires you to approve them first.
If that still doesn’t help for any reason please reach out to us so that we can make the necessary adjustments for your feed (requires the Super-Cool plan).