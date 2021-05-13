The default selection is “Headlines only”, which means that only receive the message headlines, to avoid information overload. The headlines are links to the full articles on the publishers’ pages.

You can change it to “Full messages” – either click on “Edit” next to the feed’s title in the emails you received from us, or go to your Feeds I follow page, and click on one of the delivery channel options, and then changing it on the next screen.

Note: The “Full message”-option is only available if the publisher allows this. Otherwise only snippets will be displayed.