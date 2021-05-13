You can change the Newspaper delivery time on the “Followers”-page of your feed (how to find it: go to the My Offered Feeds -section where you’ll see a link to the “Followers”-page). Select the users for which you want to change it, then click on “Newspaper delivery time” in the modify-bar and make the adjustments.

Above steps change it for existing followers. To make new followers have the right selections from the get-go, please set it as default value on the settings page of your feed (tab "Follow options"). You'll find a link to the feed's setting page on your My Offered Feeds -page.

On there you can either set a specific time, or select the option «At time of following». This means: if new users follow your feed with the «Newspaper» delivery option, their newspaper delivery time will be at the same hour they followed your feed.

For example, if they follow your feed today at 2:15pm, then going forward they will receive the newspaper at 2pm every day. Rationale: at the time when they followed your feed they were online, so it’s likely that at this hour in the future they will be online too, maximizing chances that they read your messages.

We’ve seen good opening-rates with this approach, however it is your choice – you can also set a specific delivery time. Note however that this cannot be reversed, i.e. if you had it set on “At time of following”, which lead to your followers receive the newspaper at different times, and you set the delivery time for all of them to 3pm, then you cannot switch back to the individually different times they had set before.