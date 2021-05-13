Newspaper is an email containing the stories of the last 24 hours (this is not the publishing date, but the date & time they arrived in our system). It is sent out once per day (at the delivery time you defined ).

You, as publisher, cannot change the frequency of the newspaper directly (to e.g. only once per week). However, there is a workaround in combination with the feature “Approval of messages”.

It works as follows:

You activate the feature “Approval of messages” on the Sending-tab on your feed’s settings page

You publish stories (as usual)

When you receive the request to approve the stories for sending, you don't approve them

When the time has come when you want your stories to get sent, you approve all of your stories in one go

This way your stories will not be sent right away, but only from the time of your approval. All those stories will be considered as “new” (i.e. entered our system in the last 24 hours) so when your followers’ newspaper delivery time has come, the newspaper will be sent with all those “new” stories.