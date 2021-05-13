It's also possible to send the updates weekly, just with a little workaround.

As part of your feed's settings on our Super-cool plan, you have the option to approve your stories (which we found in your RSS feed) before they get sent, i.e. here (it’s on the Sending options tab):





The point is: when you approve the story, that time & date is the one relevant for sending, i.e. the time when you approve the story is the time when the story officially arrives in our system.

So: you could activate this feature, not approve any of the stories, and after a week approve all of them. The stories then count as having arrived in our system at that point.

Therefore, when our crons pick up the stories for sending (e.g. for Newspaper: all stories of the last 24 hours), your followers will get all of them, as they are „new“ as far as our system is concerned (i.e. they arrived in the last 24 hours).