You can add your logo in the emails which get sent out.

To do that, please go to your feed’s settings page ( login , click on the feed name in the left menu, and then on “Settings”), and click on the “Sending options”-tab. There you can upload your logo which will appear in the top right in the emails we send out.

This feature is available to publishers on the Super Cool plan.

Beyond this, currently no further adjustments are possible. We’re considering offering publishers a choice of templates to pick from though (in the future). If you have any preferences for layout styles, please get in touch with us , so that we can incorporate that when we’re building this feature.