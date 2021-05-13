follow.it only sends messages if it finds new stories in your RSS feed . This means: if a message got sent, then the story must have already been published in your RSS feed.

If you haven’t published a story yet on your website, but a notification for it still got sent, then your website / CMS seems to publish story drafts in your RSS feed.

That shouldn’t be, but it’s a bug we’ve been observing occasionally in some CMS, esp. self-built CMS.