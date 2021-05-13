follow.it only sends messages if it finds new stories in your RSS feed. This means: if a message got sent, then the story must have already been published in your RSS feed.
If you haven’t published a story yet on your website, but a notification for it still got sent, then your website / CMS seems to publish story drafts in your RSS feed.
That shouldn’t be, but it’s a bug we’ve been observing occasionally in some CMS, esp. self-built CMS.
If you find this is the case for your feed, then you may consider using the approval feature which prevents messages to get sent out automatically, but requires you to approve them first.
If that still doesn’t help for any reason please reach out to us so that we can make the necessary adjustments for your feed (requires the Super-Cool plan).