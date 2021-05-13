Features & Pricing

Features Super-cool Cool Basic # Followers Number of followers (subscribers) your feed(s) can have. Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited # Emails Number of emails that can be sent. Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited # Feeds Number of feeds you can offer from your account. Unlimited Up to 20 5 Feed Monetization Earn revenue by offering paid newsletters. Delivery via all channels Publish a new post and have your followers updated automatically by newspaper, single emails, news page or RSS. See an example Feed filtering Allow your followers to only receive messages with certain tags, keywords, or from selected authors. See an example Access to followers’ emails View & download your followers’s emails who came via your site. Importing followers Add followers to your feed on follow.it with a few clicks. Different languages Select the language of the subscription page and confirmation emails. Access to statistics See via which channels your messages get delivered, how often people click on them, which the most popular stories are, what filter selections your followers selected etc. (Unlimited historical data) (1 year historical data) (Un-)subscriptions only, 1 month historical data Send RSS & manual messages Send messages both from RSS as well as manually entered ones. Define redirects Define to which page a subscriber should be redirected after successful sign-up. Feed(s) listed in follow.it directory Get a higher visibility and more followers for your feed by having it listed in the Alerts Get notified by email if users subscribe or unsubscribe (you can define how many users need to (un)subscribe so that you get alerted). Define subscription options Set the default subscription values for your followers and/or limit the subscription channels. You’re stated as sender Define who will be stated as sender in the From:-field in the emails your followers receive. Tailoring of subject line Choose the subject line of your emails to increase open rates. Define the reply-to address Specify the email address where follower replies are directed. Broken-Feed-Fix We monitor your RSS feed (from where we take your stories) and fix it or alert you that you need to take action. Approve stories Get asked to confirm stories to ensure only correct stories get sent. Send messages separately Send emails to your followers independently from your feed Learn more Access to unsubscription reasons See what people stated why they unsubscribed to adjust your content or posting strategy. White labelling Remove the follow.it logo & bottom section in the emails inviting users to follow more feeds or read suggested articles, and add your own logo! Add content to messages Append additional content independently from your RSS feed, e.g. for announcements or advertising. Google Analytics tracking Track your emails' clicks in Google Analytics. We fix issues your followers may have (confirm their subscription, check why they didn’t receive certain messages etc.). Optimized Image Handling Process base64-encoded images in your feed. Updating cycle More frequent updates means your followers receive your content quicker. Instantly Every

30 minutes Every

6 hours # Saved messages Make us save more of your messages in the message history, thereby allowing better filter simulations. Last

5,000 Last

1,000 Last

50 Extended Content Storage Enjoy more flexibility with how much of your feed’s content we store, based on your plan. Up to

50k characters Up to

30k characters Up to

10k characters Support (publisher) Get faster responses to your support requests. Asap < 12 hours < 72 hours Select Select Select

