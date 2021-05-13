Please turn JavaScript on
READ
PUBLISH
My offered feedsOffer new feedPlansMy earnings
HelpBlog
Login

Features & Pricing

The service is FREE on the basic plan, no matter how many followers you have.

Followersmultiple-followers-icon

How many followers do you have?
(for simulation purposes only)

&

Features

Choose a plan below
Basic
Cool
Super-Cool
FREE
Plans can be cancelled daily without hassle.
This is already your plan
Features
Super-cool
Cool
Basic

# Followers

Number of followers (subscribers) your feed(s) can have.
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited

# Emails

Number of emails that can be sent.
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited

# Feeds

Number of feeds you can offer from your account.
Unlimited
Up to 20
5

Feed Monetization

Earn revenue by offering paid newsletters.

Delivery via all channels

Publish a new post and have your followers updated automatically by newspaper, single emails, news page or RSS. See an example

Feed filtering

Allow your followers to only receive messages with certain tags, keywords, or from selected authors. See an example

Access to followers’ emails

View & download your followers’s emails who came via your site.

Importing followers

Add followers to your feed on follow.it with a few clicks.

Different languages

Select the language of the subscription page and confirmation emails.

Access to statistics

See via which channels your messages get delivered, how often people click on them, which the most popular stories are, what filter selections your followers selected etc.
(Unlimited historical data)
(1 year historical data)
(Un-)subscriptions only, 1 month historical data

Send RSS & manual messages

Send messages both from RSS as well as manually entered ones.

Define redirects

Define to which page a subscriber should be redirected after successful sign-up.

Feed(s) listed in follow.it directory

Get a higher visibility and more followers for your feed by having it listed in the

Alerts

Get notified by email if users subscribe or unsubscribe (you can define how many users need to (un)subscribe so that you get alerted).

Define subscription options

Set the default subscription values for your followers and/or limit the subscription channels.

You’re stated as sender

Define who will be stated as sender in the From:-field in the emails your followers receive.

Tailoring of subject line

Choose the subject line of your emails to increase open rates.

Define the reply-to address

Specify the email address where follower replies are directed.

Broken-Feed-Fix

We monitor your RSS feed (from where we take your stories) and fix it or alert you that you need to take action.

Approve stories

Get asked to confirm stories to ensure only correct stories get sent.

Send messages separately

Send emails to your followers independently from your feed Learn more

Access to unsubscription reasons

See what people stated why they unsubscribed to adjust your content or posting strategy.

White labelling

Remove the follow.it logo & bottom section in the emails inviting users to follow more feeds or read suggested articles, and add your own logo!

Add content to messages

Append additional content independently from your RSS feed, e.g. for announcements or advertising.

Google Analytics tracking

Track your emails' clicks in Google Analytics.

Subscriber support

We fix issues your followers may have (confirm their subscription, check why they didn’t receive certain messages etc.).

Optimized Image Handling

Process base64-encoded images in your feed.

Updating cycle

More frequent updates means your followers receive your content quicker.
Instantly
Every
30 minutes
Every
6 hours

# Saved messages

Make us save more of your messages in the message history, thereby allowing better filter simulations.
Last
5,000
Last
1,000
Last
50

Extended Content Storage

Enjoy more flexibility with how much of your feed’s content we store, based on your plan.
Up to
50k characters
Up to
30k characters
Up to
10k characters

Support (publisher)

Get faster responses to your support requests.
Asap
< 12 hours
< 72 hours
(Your selection is for simulation purposes only)