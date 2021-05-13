follow.it is the best way to stay on top of the news – without information overload.

Your benefits as a reader in a nutshell:

Find the best news sources: Browse through the follow.it directory to find great news sources, or enter any website URL (or RSS feed) on the follow.it homepage.

Browse through the follow.it directory to find great news sources, or enter any website URL (or RSS feed) on the follow.it homepage. Tailor the news to your needs: Only get the news you want – apply various filters to define exactly when you will be informed.

Only get the news you want – apply various filters to define exactly when you will be informed. Pick the delivery channel(s): Decide how to receive news – either by one email per day (containing all your new stories of the last 24 hours – your “Newspaper”), Single emails, News page, or RSS.

Decide how to receive news – either by one email per day (containing all your new stories of the last 24 hours – your “Newspaper”), Single emails, News page, or RSS. Unfollow with one click: No risk of spam – your contact details stay safe and you can always unfollow with one click.

No risk of spam – your contact details stay safe and you can always unfollow with one click. Follow while browsing the net: Use our bookmarklet tool to pick websites to follow while surfing the net!

Use our bookmarklet tool to pick websites to follow while surfing the net! Use the service for FREE: follow.it is free for you as reader.

If you want to learn more about follow.it in general, please have a look at our About page.