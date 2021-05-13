Please turn JavaScript on
READ
PUBLISH
My newsFind FeedsDelivery settingsPlansMy earnings
HelpBlog
Login

What is follow.it and why shall I use it?

follow.it is the best way to stay on top of the news – without information overload. 
Your benefits as a reader in a nutshell:
  • Find the best news sources: Browse through the follow.it directory to find great news sources, or enter any website URL (or RSS feed) on the follow.it homepage.
  • Tailor the news to your needs: Only get the news you want – apply various filters to define exactly when you will be informed.
  • Pick the delivery channel(s): Decide how to receive news – either by one email per day (containing all your new stories of the last 24 hours – your “Newspaper”), Single emails, News page, or RSS.
  • Unfollow with one click: No risk of spam – your contact details stay safe and you can always unfollow with one click.
  • Follow while browsing the net: Use our bookmarklet tool to pick websites to follow while surfing the net!
  • Use the service for FREE: follow.it is free for you as reader.
If you want to learn more about follow.it in general, please have a look at our About page.
Or, get started by finding great feeds in the follow.it directory.