follow.it is the best way to stay on top of the news – without information overload.
Your benefits as a reader in a nutshell:
- Find the best news sources: Browse through the follow.it directory to find great news sources, or enter any website URL (or RSS feed) on the follow.it homepage.
- Tailor the news to your needs: Only get the news you want – apply various filters to define exactly when you will be informed.
- Pick the delivery channel(s): Decide how to receive news – either by one email per day (containing all your new stories of the last 24 hours – your “Newspaper”), Single emails, News page, or RSS.
- Unfollow with one click: No risk of spam – your contact details stay safe and you can always unfollow with one click.
- Follow while browsing the net: Use our bookmarklet tool to pick websites to follow while surfing the net!
- Use the service for FREE: follow.it is free for you as reader.
If you want to learn more about follow.it in general, please have a look at our About page.
Or, get started by finding great feeds in the follow.it directory.