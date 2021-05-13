Note: Usually you don’t have to worry about RSS feeds because that’s just the technology used in the background, and our servers detect the websites’ RSS feeds automatically.

RSS stands for Really Simple Syndication and provides a website’s information in a structured format, so that other software – such as RSS readers or follow.it – can understand it.

Every modern website builder or CMS (Content Management System) automatically comes with an RSS feed. For example, websites built on WordPress usually have their RSS feed located at www.sample-website.com/feed .

When you open an RSS feed like www.sample-website.com/feed directly in your browser you may see this:

For you this may not appear structured at all, but other programs (including follow.it) can understand it as it contains all the relevant information, e.g. when a new story was posted, its title, the link is to the story and so on.