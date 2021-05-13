If you follow feeds …

in the follow.it directory

via the bookmarklet tool

by calling up the feed page on follow.it (such as follow.it/techcrunch)

by entering follow.it/ in front of the URL of the publisher’s website

…then your contact details (email) will stay safe, i.e. not revealed to the publishers of the feeds.

If you follow feeds directly from the publishers’ websites (e.g. via a subscription form publishers placed on their websites), then the publisher does get access to your email. That’s because follow.it serves as a ( better! ) alternative to email newsletters, and publishers wouldn’t use it if they didn’t get access to followers’ emails.

If you are concerned about your email privacy, either follow feeds directly on follow.it as outlined above, or have a look at the publisher’s Privacy Policies to understand how your contact details will be used.