We currently offer the following delivery channels:
- Newspaper: One email per day, containing all the messages from the last 24 hours.
- Single emails: As soon as a new story is published and picked up by our system, a notification gets sent to you by email.
- Magazine: One email per week, containing all the messages from the last 7 days.
- News page: The news page is your follow.it account where all stories are displayed (only from those feeds for which you selected “news page” as a delivery channel of course!).
- RSS: You can copy & paste the feed page URL into your RSS reader and consume the news this way. If you’re not familiar with RSS, please read What is RSS?
- Telegram: Choose an online messaging app that works just like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp and receive your favorite news this way.
- X (formerly Twitter): Send messages sent straight to an X page. Learn more
- Chrome extension: Use the follow.it Chrome extension to get notified about new messages in your browser. Learn more
To see an example of the delivery channels followers can pick from, have a look at Techcrunch’s follow page.