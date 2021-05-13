Please first check if the sender of the message is follow.it in both cases. Sometimes publishers switch to follow.it, but forget to cancel the service they used previously, resulting in duplicate emails.

If that is the case, please reach out to the publisher and inform him/her of the issue.

If you received identical messages from follow.it, then most likely the publisher re-published the same story again (with a newer publishing date). This can be intentional or not. In such a case, please ask the publisher of the feed to reach out to us so that we can investigate the issue.