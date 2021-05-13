If you’re offering a premium feed on follow.it, and select to be part of the follow.it pricing & premium plans, you’ll earn a share of the user’s payments.

80% of the amount the user pays as part of the plans goes to the premium feed providers whose feeds the user is following. For example, if a user signed up for the «Basic» plan, and pays 10 USD / month, then 8 USD (80%) get paid out. For further calculations below, this will be treated as 100% («payout amount»).

If the user only follows one (premium) feed, the provider of that feed will get 100%.

If the user follows two feeds, the provider of the first feed the user followed receives 70%, and the other provider receives 30%. Rationale: most users become premium users because they are interested in one specific feed (the first one they follow), so it’s fair that this feed provider gets the lion’s share.

If the user followed three feeds, the provider of the first feed the user follows receives 60%, the other two each 20%.

If the user followed 4 or more feeds, the provider of the first feed the user followed receives 50%, and the other 50% will be distributed equally among the providers of all other feeds. This means: no matter to how many (premium) feeds the user is following, the feed provider whose feed the user subscribed to first never gets less than 50%.

If the user unfollows the first feed, the 100% will be spread equally across all other premium feed providers. If the user re-subscribes to the feed, it will go back as before, i.e. the feed the user subscribed to first originally will get the lion’s share (i.e. the follow.it system remembers to which premium feed the user subscribed first).

Above examples are stating the user’s monthly payments (for easier calculations). The revenue allocation will happen daily, i.e. if a publisher is entitled to 8 USD per month (= 30 days), 0.26 USD will be allocated daily (8/30). This allows accurate allocations if the user switches from one plan to another, or (un)subscribes from feeds during the month.

To learn about the PROs & CONs of being part of the follow.it pricing plans vs. using your independent pricing, see What premium feed charging options does follow.it provide?