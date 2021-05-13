You can choose if you want your feed to be part of the regular follow.it pricing, or charge separately from that.

Regular follow.it pricing

With this option, you specify from which plan your feed should be accessible (Hello, Basic, Standard, or Pro plan - see plans & pricing).

In this case you’ll get a share of the revenues from those plans, where 80% of the user’s payments will be distributed among the publishers whose premium feeds the user if following.

An example:

You select that your premium feed should only be available from the «Hello» plan & up

A user upgrades to the «Basic» plan, and pays 10 USD/month. This means: 80% of that, i.e. 8 USD, will get distributed among the providers whose premium feeds the user is following. (This is very favorable for you; it means that only 20% goes to follow.it for providing all the other premium services not related to premium feeds).

all the other premium services The user follows your feed, and no other premium feed. You get the full amount, i.e. 8 USD per month.

If the user had followed a second premium feed after yours, you would get 70% of the amount that gets distributed to premium feed providers (i.e. 8 x 0.7 = 5.6 USD), while the other provider receives 30%. Learn more about revenue share scenarios.





Separate pricing

By charging separately you are free to set your own pricing; 90% of the revenues will be paid out to you. Note that the 10% we keep also covers all costs for payment processors.





Which pricing model shall I pick?

The main reason for picking the regular follow.it pricing model is that you will get (many) more paying followers. That’s because:

A) More visibility for your feed: Premium feeds using the regular follow.it pricing model will be promoted heavily in the feed directory.

For example, after users upgraded they will be taken to the feed directory, showing them only premium feeds to which they now got access to.

B) No costs for users to follow your feed : Users who are already premium users can follow your feed with one click, without extra costs – there is no «buying decision» they have to make. That increases follow rates enormously.

Another important advantage of the regular follow.it pricing model is that follower retention is much higher. It’s always an easy decision to unfollow a premium feed & save costs, however if you’re benefiting from various feeds & premium features, you’d have to think about all the various services you’d lose. Users are much more reluctant to cancel those «bundles of benefits», esp. when they are affordable.

The benefits of the separate pricing model lie in its flexiblity, e.g.:

You can set the price as you want, which can be useful if the value your feed provides is significantly higher than the average premium feed on follow.it

You can offer a one-time charge (regular follow.it pricing is always recurring)

When in doubt we suggest you opt for the regular follow.it pricing because having more followers isn’t only good financially, but more rewarding & motivating (people rely on you to keep going!) and you build a stronger, more far-reaching brand.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Change of pricing model

You cannot change the pricing model after your feed got the first subscriber. However, you can always set up a new feed with a different pricing model.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Any questions left? Please contact us.