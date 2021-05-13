Premium feeds are feeds that charge followers in some way. They are marked with a little crown sign.

There are two pricing models:

A. Regular follow.it pricing : Users need to be on a follow.it premium plan to follow a feed

B. Separate pricing : Publishers charge independently from the follow.it pricing

To learn more about these pricing models, please see What premium feed charging options does follow.it provide?

Premium feeds allow publishers to monetize their news or information, providing an incentive to create premium feeds. This results in a wider range of feeds to choose from, benefiting followers as well.

Publishers of API feeds can also pick a «Freemium» model, which means offering some features for free, and others paid.

You can find & explore premium feeds in the feed directory.

If you want to offer a premium feed, please first set up a feed, then navigate to the «My offered feeds»-menu and click on the «Monetization» option.

If you have any questions about it, please don’t hesitate to contact us.