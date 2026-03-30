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Best Music Review & Discovery Blogs

Mar 30, 2026

The best Music Review & Discovery Blogs from thousands of blogs on the web and ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.


Music Review & Discovery Blogs

Here are the Best Music Review & Discovery Blogs you should read and follow

  • 1

    Best New Albums

    Leading music criticism with in-depth album reviews, Best New Music tags, new release roundups, genre features, artist interviews, and influential lists (best albums, songs, festivals of 2026).

    https://pitchfork.com
    1.21/day
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