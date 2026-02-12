Please turn JavaScript on
Best International News Websites

Feb 12, 2026

The best International News Websites from thousands of blogs on the web and ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.

International News Websites

Here are the best International Websites Blogs you should read and follow

  • 1

    BBC News

    The BBC is the world’s leading public service broadcaster
    We’re impartial and independent, and every day we create distinctive, world-class programmes and content which inform, educate and entertain millions of people in the UK and around the world.


    https://www.bbc.com/
    150.7/day
  • 2

    Daily Mail World

    Renowned for its agenda-setting exclusives, breaking news, incisive commentary, and in-depth investigations, Daily Mail delivers a unique editorial blend spanning showbiz, royals, lifestyle, health, sport, money and much more.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/
    52.8/day
  • 3

    Wall Street Journal

    We are the definitive source of news and information through the lens of business, finance, economics and money, global forces that shape the world and are key to understanding it. Our audience is anyone who wants or has a job, a career or an ambition; who seeks money, makes money, spends money and saves money; who desires an edge as an investor, an employee, a manager or an entrepreneur; or who simply wants to better understand how the world works.

    https://www.wsj.com
    45.22/day
  • 4

    Fox News

    Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news.

    https://www.foxnews.com/
    45.03/day
  • 5

    TIME - World

    TIME seeks to be the most trusted media company in the world. We are committed to producing journalism that meets the highest standards. No matter the subject or the intended audience, TIME’s journalism should reflect our commitment to quality and to integrity. The reputation of the company and the respect accorded to our journalism depend on upholding these shared values.

    https://time.com
    23.67/day
