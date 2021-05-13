The process of sending messages is comprised of two steps:

Getting the stories into the follow.it system

The first step is that we (follow.it) realize that the publisher published a new story. We do this by screening the publisher’s website (to be more precise: the corresponding RSS feed) in regular intervals.

How often we screen the RSS feed depends on which membership model the publisher is on. If the publisher is a premium member, then we screen the RSS feed more often, so that new stories reach our system faster.

If the publisher is not on a premium plan, then we typically screen RSS feeds every 4-6 hours.

Sending of the emails

Once the stories are in our system, the time of sending depends on the selections you made for the feed you’re following. If you selected “Newspaper” then you will only receive one email per day at a specified time.

If you selected “Single email”-delivery, or any other delivery channel, then we send out the messages as soon as they entered our system.