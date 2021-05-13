The most common causes for not receiving messages are:

Wrong email on follow.it: If you never received an email from us, then we may have an incorrect email saved for you in our system. This can happen if you entered it with a typo.

For social media sign-ups, we take the email which is linked to your social media account. If that email is outdated, then we also have an outdated email in our system.

You can check which email we have in our system on your Settings page . If it is not correct, you can change it there.

If you cannot login to your account, then either check out these tips , or simply follow the feed (or sign up) again with the correct email. For social media sign-ups, ensure that you have the right email saved in your social media account (e.g. on Facebook) before you sign up. Or, simply change your email after sign-up on follow.it to the correct one.

Missing sign-up confirmation: Another possible cause - if you have never received an email from follow.it which contained stories – might be that you didn’t confirm your sign-up by clicking on the link in the confirmation email we sent to you.

Either look for the confirmation email and click on the confirmation link, or simply follow the feed again so that you receive a new confirmation email.

Note: for social media sign-ups no confirmation is required.

Newspaper selected as delivery channel: If the story you’re waiting for has been published less than 24 hours ago, and you haven’t received an update yet, then you might be following the feed with Newspaper as delivery channel (which is the default for email), which only sends one email per day. Also see When do messages get sent?

Story is not in our system (yet): Another reason for not having received a recently published story might be that it hasn’t arrived in the follow.it system yet. See When do messages get sent?

In that case, please wait a bit for our system to identify the new story.

Spam folder: Due to follow.it’s excellent sender and IP reputation, email notifications rarely end up in spam folders. However, it can happen, for example if the content of the publisher’s messages contain keywords which anti-spam filters consider as spam.

Please check your spam folder if the email may have ended up there.

Inactive user account: Please check by logging in if your user account is still active. An account may get set to inactive if we tried to deliver emails to you, but it failed multiple times (e.g. because your inbox was full).

If you find your account is not active anymore, then simply sign up again.

Inactive feed: The feed you’re following may have been de-activated. You can check this if you go to the feed page (simply try to follow it again, and you’ll notice something is broken if you cannot get there).

In this case please contact the publisher of the feed, so that he/she can reach out to us to identify the root cause.