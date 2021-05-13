If you forgot your password, please read I forgot my password! What shall I do?
If you cannot remember what email you signed up with, please check to which email we sent messages in the past – that is the email we have saved in our system.
If above points don’t help, and you were only following one or two feeds, the quickest solution might be to simply follow the feeds again.
If it is important that you get access to the same account as before, please get in touch with us, and provide us all the information you have so that we can help you to identify the account (please tell us when you signed up initially, which feeds you are following etc.).