If the event you want to get alerted about isn’t available yet in the list of date feeds you have the option to set up a new one.

Before you do, make sure it fulfills both of the following criteria:

A) The dates are (or will be) publicly known

For all private affairs you want to get alerted / reminded about, please use the reminder feed instead. The event should be also interesting for other users to follow.

B) The dates will be known before the event happens

A core feature of dates & reminder feeds is that followers can define how long before the event they want to get alerted. That only makes sense if the dates will be known before the event happens. An event such as “If a terrorist attack occurs” wouldn’t work, as it is not known in advance.*

However, it is fine to set up events for which the date isn’t known yet, but will be known before the event happens. For example, the release date for the iPhone 14 may not be known today, but there will be a point in the future where the release date will be known, and it hasn’t happened yet.

When entering a name for the event, please phrase it as “event”: Don’t phrase it as “When Stephen King publishes a new book” but “Stephen King new book release”. You can test if you phrased it correctly if you could add “day”, “date” or “event” at the end of it (i.e. “Stephen King new book release date ” would make sense, but “When Stephen King publishes a new book date ” wouldn’t).





*Unless you’re the terrorist! However even then it wouldn’t fit, as it doesn’t meet criteria A, as the information isn’t public ;)