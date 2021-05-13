Please turn JavaScript on
My bookmarklet toolbar is not showing. What can I do?

How to show Chrome's Bookmarks Bar
Here's what to do:
  1. Open Chrome.
  2. Click or tap the main menu button, represented by three dots located in the upper right corner of the browser window.
  3. When the drop-down menu appears, select Settings. The settings screen can also be accessed by entering chrome://settings into Chrome's address bar.
  4. Locate the Appearance section, which contains an option labeled Show bookmarks bar. 
  5. Please turn the switch handle to "on".


How to show Firefox's Bookmarks Bar

The Bookmarks toolbar is hidden by default. To turn it on or back off:
  1. Open Firefox.
  2. Click the menu button, represented by three horizontal lines.
  3. Click on Customize.
  4. Click the Toolbars button at the bottom of the screen.
  5. Click Bookmarks Toolbar to select it. 