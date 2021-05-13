How to show Chrome's Bookmarks Bar
Here's what to do:
- Open Chrome.
- Click or tap the main menu button, represented by three dots located in the upper right corner of the browser window.
- When the drop-down menu appears, select Settings. The settings screen can also be accessed by entering chrome://settings into Chrome's address bar.
- Locate the Appearance section, which contains an option labeled Show bookmarks bar.
- Please turn the switch handle to "on".
How to show Firefox's Bookmarks Bar
The Bookmarks toolbar is hidden by default. To turn it on or back off:
- Open Firefox.
- Click the menu button, represented by three horizontal lines.
- Click on Customize.
- Click the Toolbars button at the bottom of the screen.
- Click Bookmarks Toolbar to select it.