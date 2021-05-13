How to show Chrome's Bookmarks Bar

Here's what to do:

Open Chrome. Click or tap the main menu button, represented by three dots located in the upper right corner of the browser window. When the drop-down menu appears, select Settings. The settings screen can also be accessed by entering chrome://settings into Chrome's address bar. Locate the Appearance section, which contains an option labeled Show bookmarks bar. Please turn the switch handle to "on".





How to show Firefox's Bookmarks Bar

The Bookmarks toolbar is hidden by default. To turn it on or back off: