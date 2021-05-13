To unfollow a feed you have several options:

On follow.it: Go to the “Feeds I follow”-page, move over the delivery channel you want to unfollow, and then click on “unfollow” in the tooltip which appears.

If you want to unfollow feed completely, please click on “Unfollow all” on the same page as above.

In emails (I): In the emails you receive, you’ll see an “unfollow”-link on the right, next to the feed’s title. Click on it to unfollow that feed.

In emails (II): Also in the emails, you'll find a "unfollow all feeds in one go"-link. Click on it to get directed to a page where you can select to unfollow several (or all) feeds you're following in one go.

We intentionally give you several unfollow-options at various locations, so that unfollowing is easy. This way you know that following a feed doesn’t have the risk that it will be a hassle to unfollow it again – as it is the case with a lot of email newsletters out there!