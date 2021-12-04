



Never miss what matters. Reminder Feed is your free personal reminder app and notification system that keeps you organized with automated reminders that work the way you do—whether it's a one-time alert or recurring reminder.





Getting Started

Setting up a reminder online takes just seconds. Give it a name so you'll recognize it later, then write the custom message you want to see when it pops up. That's it—you're halfway there.





Pick Your Schedule - Daily, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly Reminders

One-time reminders are perfect for those "don't forget" moments. Just choose the time and date, and you're set.

Recurring reminders are where this reminder tool gets really useful.

Need something every day at the same time? Done.

Want a weekly reminder nudge every Sunday? Easy.

Monthly reminders on the 1st? No problem. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿A﻿ nd for those once-a-year events you can't afford to forget? We've got you covered with yearly reminders.

Everything runs on your local time zone, so you don't have to do any mental math about time zones.





Get Notified Your Way - Multi-Channel Reminder Notifications

Here's the cool part—you choose how reminder alerts reach you:

Email reminders (one per reminder or bundled together)

Check them all on your follow.it news page

Pull them into your RSS reader

Get pinged on Telegram messenger

Browser notifications through our Chrome extension

Push alerts straight to your mobile phone

We're also adding WhatsApp notifications, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and more messaging platforms soon.





What Can You Use This Reminder App For?

Honestly? Pretty much anything. People use this free reminder service for their daily task management, tracking important dates, meeting reminders, medication schedule alerts, bill payment reminders, habit formation tracking, and remembering birthdays and anniversaries.

Whether you need a quick heads-up reminder about tomorrow's dentist appointment or want to build a consistent reminder routine, Reminder Feed adapts to your life and delivers automated notifications however you prefer to receive them.

