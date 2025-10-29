Nambiar District 25 is a beautiful apartment community in Bengaluru, Karnataka, near Sarjapur Road. It stands tall with G+32 floor towers spread across 110 acres. You can choose from 2 to 4 BHK flats, each planned for comfort and style. With over 6000 homes between 1200 and 2500 sq ft, there’s a perfect fit for every family. Possession begins in 2028.

Nambiar District 25 gives great offers for people who want to buy a luxury apartment on Sarjapur Road, Bangalore. These offers make it easier and more affordable to own a home while giving buyers extra value. The project has special pre-launch prices, easy payment plans, and limited-time discounts for early buyers. Phase 2 of the project comes with lower prices than future phases, making it a smart time to invest. Buyers can also choose from the best homes with their favorite views and layouts. Since Phase 1 is almost sold out, many buyers are now showing interest in Phase 2. The payment plans are simple and flexible. Buyers can choose to pay in steps based on time or construction progress. For example, only 10% of the total cost, including GST, is paid during booking, and the rest can be paid in easy parts over four years. This plan helps reduce financial pressure and allows families to plan their budget better. These benefits make it easier for buyers to own a stylish, comfortable home while managing their finances wisely.