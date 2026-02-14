Best Personal Finance Blogs

Hi, I’m Kristin

And I want to welcome you to my site, Cents + Purpose, thanks for being here.

I help people learn how to love life on a budget…it’s possible, I promise!

This is where I share all my best tips and tricks that helped us pay off over $54,000 of debt in under 20 months!

I have a heart for helping women take back control of their finances and live a more purposeful life