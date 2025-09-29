Please turn JavaScript on
Learn to Code in 30 Days flexible

Course Description

Transform from complete beginner to confident programmer in just 30 days with our intensive, hands-on coding bootcamp. This comprehensive course takes you through the fundamentals of programming using Python, one of the most beginner-friendly and versatile programming languages.

What You'll Learn:

  • Days 1-7: Programming fundamentals, variables, data types, and basic operations

  • Days 8-14: Control structures (loops, conditionals), functions, and problem-solving

  • Days 15-21: Data structures (lists, dictionaries), file handling, and error management

  • Days 22-28: Object-oriented programming, modules, and libraries

  • Days 29-30: Final project and portfolio preparation

Course Features:

  • Daily 1-hour video lessons with practical exercises

  • Interactive coding challenges and quizzes

  • Real-world projects to build your portfolio

  • Community support and mentor guidance

  • Certificate of completion

Prerequisites:

No prior programming experience required! Just bring your enthusiasm to learn and a computer with internet access.

Publisher:  zimer