Course Description
Transform from complete beginner to confident programmer in just 30 days with our intensive, hands-on coding bootcamp. This comprehensive course takes you through the fundamentals of programming using Python, one of the most beginner-friendly and versatile programming languages.
What You'll Learn:
Days 1-7: Programming fundamentals, variables, data types, and basic operations
Days 8-14: Control structures (loops, conditionals), functions, and problem-solving
Days 15-21: Data structures (lists, dictionaries), file handling, and error management
Days 22-28: Object-oriented programming, modules, and libraries
Days 29-30: Final project and portfolio preparation
Course Features:
Daily 1-hour video lessons with practical exercises
Interactive coding challenges and quizzes
Real-world projects to build your portfolio
Community support and mentor guidance
Certificate of completion
Prerequisites:
No prior programming experience required! Just bring your enthusiasm to learn and a computer with internet access.