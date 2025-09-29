Course Description

Transform from complete beginner to confident programmer in just 30 days with our intensive, hands-on coding bootcamp. This comprehensive course takes you through the fundamentals of programming using Python, one of the most beginner-friendly and versatile programming languages.

What You'll Learn:

Days 1-7 : Programming fundamentals, variables, data types, and basic operations

Days 8-14 : Control structures (loops, conditionals), functions, and problem-solving

Days 15-21 : Data structures (lists, dictionaries), file handling, and error management

Days 22-28 : Object-oriented programming, modules, and libraries

Days 29-30: Final project and portfolio preparation

Course Features:

Daily 1-hour video lessons with practical exercises

Interactive coding challenges and quizzes

Real-world projects to build your portfolio

Community support and mentor guidance

Certificate of completion

Prerequisites:

No prior programming experience required! Just bring your enthusiasm to learn and a computer with internet access.