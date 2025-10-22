The PeopleCert ITIL-4-Foundation exam is a key certification for professionals seeking to demonstrate their understanding of modern IT service management practices. This exam evaluates knowledge across critical areas such as service management concepts, the Service Value System, ITIL practices, continuous improvement, guiding principles, and key performance metrics, ensuring that certified candidates can effectively create, deliver, and manage IT services that provide value to stakeholders. Earning this certification demonstrates expertise to employers, improves career opportunities, and establishes credibility in managing IT service processes. Candidates are expected to understand the core principles of ITIL 4, implement service value chain activities, and align practices with organizational strategies. However, preparation can be challenging, as candidates must master a broad range of concepts, comprehend the relationships between service components, and apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios. Because the exam covers a wide spectrum of foundational topics, thorough preparation is essential for success.

Using PeopleCert ITIL-4-Foundation practice exams as part of your study routine can greatly enhance your readiness for the exam. These practice exams replicate the structure, question types, and scenario-based challenges found in the actual certification, helping you become familiar with how questions are framed and the areas of focus, such as service value creation, the four dimensions of service management, SLAs, and ITIL practices. They also identify areas that need additional study, including service level management, performance metrics, and continuous improvement methodologies. Regularly taking these practice exams improves confidence, reinforces understanding of ITIL concepts, and sharpens the ability to answer questions accurately under exam conditions. By incorporating practice exams into your preparation, you can strengthen your knowledge of service management frameworks, refine your problem-solving skills in realistic scenarios, and ensure that you are fully prepared to pass the PeopleCert ITIL-4-Foundation exam. Here are three practice questions for the PeopleCert ITIL-4-Foundation exam:





A service manager is reviewing a new IT service implementation and notices that several activities in the Service Value Chain are not aligned with the organization’s objectives. Which guiding principle should the manager apply to improve service delivery?

A. Start where you are

B. Focus on value

C. Collaborate and promote visibility

D. Keep it simple and practical

Correct Answer: B

During a service improvement initiative, the team identifies a recurring problem in the service delivery process. Which ITIL 4 practice should be used to investigate the cause and prevent future occurrences?

A. Change control

B. Problem management

C. Service level management

D. Service request management

Correct Answer: B

Which ITIL practice recommends performing service reviews to ensure that services continue to meet the needs of the organization?

A. Service desk

B. Service request management

C. Service level management

D. Service configuration management

Correct Answer: C