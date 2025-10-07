Please turn JavaScript on
READ
PUBLISH
My newsFind FeedsDelivery settingsPlansMy earnings
HelpBlog
Login
Find more feeds

Godrej Regal Pavilion Lands

Godrej Regal Pavilion has fully furnished demonstration flats in 2, 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK layouts, with sizes that vary between 1300 to 2900 sq. ft. These were designed to give customers a realistic look in the features and amenities of the homes they are planning to buy. These fancy show flats help investors picture the room, design, and way of life they may have. On August 6, 2025, the grand opening of Godrej Regal Pavilion Apartments took place. This was the official start of the construction effort by Godrej Properties, who demonstrated off the finest features and model apartments alongside full design specifications.

Visit:

Godrej Regal Pavilion Video

Apartments


Gardens


Community


Clubhouse


Land


Home


Real Estate


Residential


Houses


Flats


Bangalore


Yeshwanthpur


Plots


Township


Best Homes​

Publisher:  gregalpavilion
Message frequency:  0 / week

Message History

There are no messages