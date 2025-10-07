Godrej Regal Pavilion has fully furnished demonstration flats in 2, 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK layouts, with sizes that vary between 1300 to 2900 sq. ft. These were designed to give customers a realistic look in the features and amenities of the homes they are planning to buy. These fancy show flats help investors picture the room, design, and way of life they may have. On August 6, 2025, the grand opening of Godrej Regal Pavilion Apartments took place. This was the official start of the construction effort by Godrej Properties, who demonstrated off the finest features and model apartments alongside full design specifications.
