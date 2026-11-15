All major AI assistants authenticate with follow.it via OAuth - you simply paste the https://follow.it/mcp server address and sign in to your follow.it account when prompted. If your assistant doesn't support OAuth connectors, you can connect with a token instead.
Claude
- Add a connector: In Claude, open Settings → Customize → Connectors and click Add custom connector.
- Paste your address: Name it follow.it and paste the MCP server address (https://follow.it/mcp). Under OAuth client, keep Register automatically selected (Claude detects it), leave the other settings as they are, and click Add.
- Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.
ChatGPT
- Add a custom MCP server: In ChatGPT, open Plugins on the left sidebar and click Add → Add custom MCP server.
- Name it and paste: Name it follow.it and paste the MCP server address (https://follow.it/mcp).
- Create and connect: Check the confirmation box, click Create as a plugin, and then click Connect.
- Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.
Gemini
- Turn on Keep Activity (if not already enabled): Go to gemini.google.com, click Menu → Settings → Activity, and click Turn on for Keep Activity (or enable it directly at myactivity.google.com/product/gemini). (Note: On work or school accounts, your administrator may manage this setting.)
- Open Connected Apps: In Gemini, open Settings → Connected Apps (or Personal Intelligence → Connected Apps / Connected Data Stores on Workspace/Enterprise accounts).
- Add a custom app: Under Connectors, click + Custom, paste https://follow.it/mcp, and click Next.
- Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.
Manus
- Log in to manus.im, go to Plugins → Create, and click + Custom MCP
- Configure the server: Enter: Server Name: follow.it; Transport Type: HTTP (Streamable HTTP); Server URL: https://follow.it/mcp
- Save and connect: Click Save. Open a new task in Manus, toggle on the follow.it connector, and Sign in to follow.it when prompted to approve access.
Perplexity
Availability: Custom remote MCP connectors require an eligible Perplexity plan (Pro, Max, or Enterprise). See Perplexity's Local and Remote MCPs guide for details.
- Open Connectors: Open your Perplexity account Settings → Connectors (or Plugins in the sidebar settings). (On Organization/Team plans, an Organization Admin may need to add the connector.)
- Add a custom remote connector: Select Add Custom Remote Connector (under the Custom or Advanced tab), name it follow.it, and paste https://follow.it/mcp as the MCP URL (Streamable HTTP).
- Approve access: Click Save / Connect, then Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.
Connecting with a token (alternative)
Look for connectors in your AI assistant first, since most assistants let you add follow.it there using the server address shown above (https://follow.it/mcp).
If your assistant doesn't offer OAuth connectors, you can connect using a personal MCP token instead:
- Create a token: Open the MCP section of your follow.it Delivery settings and generate a new MCP token.
- Add the server with your token: In your assistant's custom MCP / header settings, set the server URL to https://follow.it/mcp and add an Authorization header with your token:
- Header name: Authorization
- Header value: Bearer YOUR_MCP_TOKEN
If your client uses a JSON config file (such as Cursor, VS Code, or Windsurf), include the headers field:
{ "mcpServers": { "follow.it": { "url": "https://follow.it/mcp", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_MCP_TOKEN" } } } }
(For VS Code .vscode/mcp.json, use "servers" with "type": "http" instead of "mcpServers"; for Windsurf mcp_config.json, use "serverUrl" instead of "url".)
If you still can't connect, contact us and we'll help you get set up.
Try it out
Once connected, try asking your assistant:
- "Which feeds am I following, and which ones post the most?"
- "Summarize what's new in my feeds since yesterday."
- "Give me a 5-bullet briefing of my followed feeds."
- "What was that article about battery tech I read last week?"
- "Mark everything you just showed me as read."