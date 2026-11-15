All major AI assistants authenticate with follow.it via OAuth - you simply paste the https://follow.it/mcp server address and sign in to your follow.it account when prompted. If your assistant doesn't support OAuth connectors, you can connect with a token instead.





Claude

Add a connector: In Claude, open Settings → Customize → Connectors and click Add custom connector. Paste your address: Name it follow.it and paste the MCP server address ( https://follow.it/mcp ). Under OAuth client, keep Register automatically selected (Claude detects it), leave the other settings as they are, and click Add. Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.





ChatGPT

Add a custom MCP server: In ChatGPT, open Plugins on the left sidebar and click Add → Add custom MCP server. Name it and paste: Name it follow.it and paste the MCP server address ( https://follow.it/mcp ). Create and connect: Check the confirmation box, click Create as a plugin, and then click Connect. Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.





Gemini

Turn on Keep Activity (if not already enabled): Go to gemini.google.com, click Menu → Settings → Activity, and click Turn on for Keep Activity (or enable it directly at myactivity.google.com/product/gemini). (Note: On work or school accounts, your administrator may manage this setting.) Open Connected Apps: In Gemini, open Settings → Connected Apps (or Personal Intelligence → Connected Apps / Connected Data Stores on Workspace/Enterprise accounts). Add a custom app: Under Connectors, click + Custom, paste https://follow.it/mcp , and click Next. Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.





Manus

Log in to manus.im, go to Plugins → Create, and click + Custom MCP Configure the server: Enter: Server Name: follow.it; Transport Type: HTTP (Streamable HTTP); Server URL: https://follow.it/mcp Save and connect: Click Save. Open a new task in Manus, toggle on the follow.it connector, and Sign in to follow.it when prompted to approve access.





Perplexity

Availability: Custom remote MCP connectors require an eligible Perplexity plan (Pro, Max, or Enterprise). See Perplexity's Custom remote MCP connectors require an eligible Perplexity plan (, or). See Perplexity's Local and Remote MCPs guide for details.

Open Connectors: Open your Perplexity account Settings → Connectors (or Plugins in the sidebar settings). (On Organization/Team plans, an Organization Admin may need to add the connector.) Add a custom remote connector: Select Add Custom Remote Connector (under the Custom or Advanced tab), name it follow.it , and paste https://follow.it/mcp as the MCP URL (Streamable HTTP). Approve access: Click Save / Connect, then Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.





Connecting with a token (alternative)

Look for connectors in your AI assistant first, since most assistants let you add follow.it there using the server address shown above (https://follow.it/mcp).

If your assistant doesn't offer OAuth connectors, you can connect using a personal MCP token instead:

Create a token: Open the MCP section of your follow.it Delivery settings and generate a new MCP token. Add the server with your token: In your assistant's custom MCP / header settings, set the server URL to https://follow.it/mcp and add an Authorization header with your token:

Header name: Authorization

Header value: Bearer YOUR_MCP_TOKEN

If your client uses a JSON config file (such as Cursor, VS Code, or Windsurf), include the headers field:

{ "mcpServers": { "follow.it": { "url": "https://follow.it/mcp", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_MCP_TOKEN" } } } }

(For VS Code .vscode/mcp.json, use "servers" with "type": "http" instead of "mcpServers"; for Windsurf mcp_config.json, use "serverUrl" instead of "url".)

If you still can't connect, contact us and we'll help you get set up.





Try it out

Once connected, try asking your assistant:

"Which feeds am I following, and which ones post the most?"

"Summarize what's new in my feeds since yesterday."

"Give me a 5-bullet briefing of my followed feeds."

"What was that article about battery tech I read last week?"

"Mark everything you just showed me as read."















