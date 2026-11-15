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How do I connect follow.it to my AI assistant (MCP)?

All major AI assistants authenticate with follow.it via OAuth - you simply paste the https://follow.it/mcp server address and sign in to your follow.it account when prompted. If your assistant doesn't support OAuth connectors, you can connect with a token instead.


Claude

  1. Add a connector: In Claude, open Settings → Customize → Connectors and click Add custom connector.
  2. Paste your address: Name it follow.it and paste the MCP server address (https://follow.it/mcp). Under OAuth client, keep Register automatically selected (Claude detects it), leave the other settings as they are, and click Add.
  3. Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.


ChatGPT

  1. Add a custom MCP server: In ChatGPT, open Plugins on the left sidebar and click Add → Add custom MCP server.
  2. Name it and paste: Name it follow.it and paste the MCP server address (https://follow.it/mcp).
  3. Create and connect: Check the confirmation box, click Create as a plugin, and then click Connect.
  4. Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.


Gemini

  1. Turn on Keep Activity (if not already enabled): Go to gemini.google.com, click Menu → SettingsActivity, and click Turn on for Keep Activity (or enable it directly at myactivity.google.com/product/gemini). (Note: On work or school accounts, your administrator may manage this setting.)
  2. Open Connected Apps: In Gemini, open Settings → Connected Apps (or Personal Intelligence → Connected Apps / Connected Data Stores on Workspace/Enterprise accounts).
  3. Add a custom app: Under Connectors, click + Custom, paste https://follow.it/mcp, and click Next.
  4. Approve access: Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.


Manus

  1. Log in to manus.im, go to Plugins → Create, and click + Custom MCP
  2. Configure the server: Enter: Server Name: follow.it; Transport Type: HTTP (Streamable HTTP); Server URL: https://follow.it/mcp
  3. Save and connect: Click Save. Open a new task in Manus, toggle on the follow.it connector, and Sign in to follow.it when prompted to approve access.


Perplexity

Availability: Custom remote MCP connectors require an eligible Perplexity plan (Pro, Max, or Enterprise). See Perplexity's Local and Remote MCPs guide for details.
  1. Open Connectors: Open your Perplexity account Settings → Connectors (or Plugins in the sidebar settings). (On Organization/Team plans, an Organization Admin may need to add the connector.)
  2. Add a custom remote connector: Select Add Custom Remote Connector (under the Custom or Advanced tab), name it follow.it, and paste https://follow.it/mcp as the MCP URL (Streamable HTTP).
  3. Approve access: Click Save / Connect, then Sign in to follow.it when prompted and approve access.


Connecting with a token (alternative)

Look for connectors in your AI assistant first, since most assistants let you add follow.it there using the server address shown above (https://follow.it/mcp).

If your assistant doesn't offer OAuth connectors, you can connect using a personal MCP token instead:

  1. Create a token: Open the MCP section of your follow.it Delivery settings and generate a new MCP token.
  2. Add the server with your token: In your assistant's custom MCP / header settings, set the server URL to https://follow.it/mcp and add an Authorization header with your token:
  • Header name: Authorization
  • Header value: Bearer YOUR_MCP_TOKEN

If your client uses a JSON config file (such as Cursor, VS Code, or Windsurf), include the headers field:

{
 "mcpServers": {
   "follow.it": {
     "url": "https://follow.it/mcp",
     "headers": {
       "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_MCP_TOKEN"
     }
   }
 }
}

(For VS Code .vscode/mcp.json, use "servers" with "type": "http" instead of "mcpServers"; for Windsurf mcp_config.json, use "serverUrl" instead of "url".)

If you still can't connect, contact us and we'll help you get set up.


Try it out

Once connected, try asking your assistant:

  • "Which feeds am I following, and which ones post the most?"
  • "Summarize what's new in my feeds since yesterday."
  • "Give me a 5-bullet briefing of my followed feeds."
  • "What was that article about battery tech I read last week?"
  • "Mark everything you just showed me as read."