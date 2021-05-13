If you see two feeds with identical names, the only difference being a number at the end of the feed name, then those are two different feeds with two separate underlying RSS feeds.

For example, your website may have both an RSS feed for your main stories, located at e.g. www.your-website.com/feed , as well as an RSS feed for comments visitors leave on your site, located at e.g. www.your-website.com/comments/feed . When feeds get set up we automatically give them the name of your domain, in above example resulting in feeds Your-website and Your-website2.