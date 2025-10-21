The 700-150 ICS exam is a 90-minute assessment designed for account managers, sales professionals, and partner channel personnel, which evaluates their understanding of Cisco’s solution portfolio (including collaboration, security, enterprise networking, and data-center/cloud) and their ability to align those solutions to customer business outcomes. It is offered in English and Japanese. The exam covers topics with approximate weights such as: Cisco certification program (10%), selling collaboration solutions (16%), security (18%), enterprise/digital networking (22%), data-center and cloud architecture (18%), and Cisco’s approach to selling (16%), according to third-party study guides. There are no specific technical configuration prerequisites; instead, the focus is on the business value, solution positioning, and customer-centric selling of Cisco technologies. Successfully passing the exam earns a foundational sales credential within Cisco’s partner ecosystem and can serve as a stepping stone to more advanced sales or solution-specialist certifications. If you are interested in taking the Cisco exam, it is highly recommended to utilize the 700-150 Exam Questions designed by P2PExams during your preparation. These expertly crafted questions closely reflect the actual exam format, helping candidates understand the structure, identify important topics, and strengthen their conceptual clarity. Practicing with P2PExams materials significantly improves readiness and boosts the chances of passing the exam on the first attempt.