Century OneWorld Seraya is a grand 135-acre mixed-use township by Century Real Estate, featuring 123 plots, residential apartments, commercial zones, and world-class amenities. With 80% open space and lush green surroundings, it offers a serene lifestyle The Century OneWorld Seraya Master Plan showcases internal road networks, landscaped gardens, tower placements, and future development zones for commercial, university, and school spaces Phase 1 spans 10 acres with 108 premium plots, reflecting thoughtful planning, modern design, and seamless integration of residential and community features.
