Introducing AICora

The world’s first AI-powered social media business automation platform that replaces the daily hustle with intelligent, hands-free management.

Whether you’re a solo entrepreneur, an agency owner, or building your personal brand — AICora empowers you to run social media like a pro without hiring a team or burning your weekends.

And the best part? This is only the beginning of what AICora can do.

🌟 What Is AICora?

AICora is an all-in-one AI automation platform that allows anyone — even total beginners — to build, run, and scale a complete social media agency without writing posts, editing videos, or switching between multiple tools.

With just a few clicks, you can create intelligent AI Social Media Managers that think, plan, and act like real marketing teams.

Your AI managers can:

✅ Create viral posts, images, videos, and captions in seconds

✅ Schedule and publish across all major platforms

✅ Chat with your audience via WhatsApp, Telegram, or Discord

✅ Manage unlimited brands and clients from one dashboard

No design skills, no copywriting, no guesswork — AICora does it all for you.

💼 About the Creator – Abhi Dwivedi

AICora was developed by Abhi Dwivedi, a highly respected name in the digital marketing and software industry with over 17 years of experience.

As the #1 software creator and seller on JVZoo, Abhi has launched multiple 6- and 7-figure products, hosted top-performing webinars, and built tools trusted by thousands of marketers worldwide.

His portfolio includes dozens of bestsellers such as VideoReel, BuzzAgentsAI, CourseReelAI, AIStaffs, AffiliateReelAI, and LocalBizAI, all praised for their innovation and real-world business impact.

AICora continues this legacy, combining cutting-edge AI with user-friendly automation for effortless marketing success.

🧠 Key Features & Benefits of AICora

✅ 1. Create AI-Powered Social Media Managers

Build your own virtual assistant that never sleeps. Name it “Sarah” or “Mike” — it will handle your social tasks on command, just like a real team member.

✅ 2. Multi-Client Management Dashboard

Manage all clients and brands in one place — view schedules, performance metrics, and activity without switching between accounts.

✅ 3. Custom AI Personalities

Choose your tone — professional, friendly, playful, or motivational — and AICora will instantly match your brand’s voice.

✅ 4. Chat Directly via WhatsApp, Telegram & Discord

No complex dashboard! Just text your AI commands like:

“Post this photo with a fun caption.”

“Create a TikTok video for our new launch.”

Your AI does the rest.

✅ 5. Train Your AI with Brand Knowledge

Upload your website, product brochures, or documents to help your AI deeply understand your brand for more personalized content.

✅ 6. 24/7 Engagement & Sales Handling

Your AI Manager replies to comments, answers DMs, nurtures leads, and even closes sales — automatically.

✅ 7. Complete Content Creation Suite

Generate high-quality posts, captions, visuals, and videos — ready to publish in seconds.

✅ 8. Intelligent Scheduling & Calendar

AICora automatically picks the best posting times and visualizes your monthly content plan for effortless organization.

✅ 9. Multi-Platform Publishing

Publish instantly across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more — all from one platform.

✅ 10. Real-Time Analytics

Track performance, engagement, and growth metrics to see what’s working and scale faster.

⚙️ How AICora Works — 4 Simple Steps

Step 1: Create Your AI Social Media Manager

Name your AI, upload your business details, and customize its tone. In minutes, it’s ready to manage your social media directly on WhatsApp, Telegram, or Discord.

Step 2: Chat Anytime, Anywhere

Text your AI just like a friend.

Example: “Create a video post about our new product.”

AICora replies instantly: “Got it! Generating your post now.”

Step 3: Watch the Magic Happen

AICora creates posts, videos, captions, and visuals in under 60 seconds — optimized for each platform.

Step 4: Automate & Schedule

AICora automatically schedules and publishes your content, freeing you to focus on business growth.

💬 Why Professionals Love AICora

Thousands of beta users are already using AICora to save hours, boost engagement, and scale their brands faster than ever.

No more juggling apps or chasing trends — AICora handles your entire social presence while you focus on results.

💰 Pricing & Plans

Starter Plan – $35

Perfect for beginners exploring AICora’s core features.

Premium Plan – $37

Unlocks full power:

Access to all features

Higher limits

Exclusive bonuses

Commercial License (create AI Managers for clients & charge $2,000–$5,000/month)

👉 Limited-time launch pricing — expected to increase soon!

Includes a 14-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Click Here To BUY AICora ➣➣➣ https://jvz9.com/c/3333719/426851/

🎁 The AICora Bundle Offer

Get everything — all features, upgrades, and bonuses — for a one-time price of $267 (after $50 discount with code AICORA).

Includes:

✅ Front-End + All Upgrades

✅ AIOffices, AIfluencers & AISocials (exclusive bonuses)

✅ 1-Year Priority Support & Updates

✅ Commercial & Agency Rights

✅ 14-Day Guarantee

Save over 70% with this special launch bundle!

👥 Who Can Benefit from AICora?

💼 Agencies: Manage multiple clients easily from one dashboard.

🧑‍💻 Freelancers: Deliver premium services while saving time.

🎓 Coaches & Consultants: Stay visible online without daily effort.

🛍️ E-commerce Brands: Turn product images into viral posts.

💸 Affiliate Marketers: Automate promo content across platforms.

🎥 Influencers: Stay consistent even when you’re busy.

🏪 Local Businesses: Post updates and promotions automatically.

🚀 Solopreneurs: Look like a full marketing team, even if you’re working solo.

✅ Pros & Cons

Advantages:

✔ First-of-its-kind AI social media automation

✔ Simple text-based control via WhatsApp, Telegram, or Discord

✔ Complete hands-free management — create, post, engage, analyze

✔ 24/7 performance and client scalability

✔ Commercial license to earn recurring income

✔ Step-by-step training and full support

Disadvantages:

❌ None worth mentioning — AICora sets a new industry standard.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need tech skills?

No. If you can send a WhatsApp message, you can use AICora.

Can I manage multiple clients?

Yes, unlimited. Each AI Manager can be customized for different brands.

Will clients know content is AI-generated?

No, the content feels 100% natural and human-written.

Is there a refund policy?

Yes, AICora includes a 14-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

🔥 Final Verdict

AICora is more than just another marketing tool — it’s a complete AI-powered social media business system.

It handles everything from idea creation and design to engagement and analytics — all through simple text commands.

Whether you want to scale your agency, grow your brand, or save hours every week, AICora delivers results fast, efficiently, and intelligently.

With its unbeatable value, automation power, and risk-free guarantee, AICora is the smartest way to run social media in 2025 and beyond.

