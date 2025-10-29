What Is an 8K Webinar?

The 8K Webinar is a live, one-hour training led by Mark Joyner, the Father of Digital Marketing, and Matt Bacak, widely recognized as the Father of AI Marketing. Unlike typical webinars filled with hype and upsells, this session delivers unfiltered insights. There are no gimmicks—only practical strategies for thinking about AI, marketing, and integrity in a noisy, trend-driven world.

Participants receive:

Live access to the one-hour training.

Zoom recording, audio version, and transcript (delivered within 24 hours).

Three high-value bonuses: The Survival Prompt – An AI writing prompt inspired by Gary Halbert’s legendary copywriting style. The Bacak-Joyner Manifesto – A timeless strategic framework for marketers. The M&M Million Dollar Rolodex – A curated list of proven AI tools used by both marketers.



Total estimated value: Over $80,000.

Entry price: A fraction of that, thanks to the original Dime Sale System, where the price rises $0.10 with each sale until it caps at $8,000.

This webinar is more than a training—it’s a movement, a stand against low-effort marketing, and a return to craftsmanship in the digital world.

About the Creators

Mark Joyner — Father of Digital Marketing

If you’ve ever bought an ebook, clicked a one-time offer, or followed a sales funnel, you’ve likely encountered Mark Joyner’s work. Long before modern tools like Google Ads or ClickFunnels existed, Mark was developing groundbreaking systems, including the first ebook publishing company and pioneering online ad tracking. His bestselling books have been translated into over 25 languages and are taught in universities worldwide.

Matt Bacak — Father of AI Marketing

Matt Bacak has spent nearly three decades innovating in digital marketing. From mentoring marketers to building multimillion-dollar funnels, Matt has continuously pushed the industry forward. In 2025, Mark Joyner officially named him the Father of AI Marketing, signaling a new era of marketing intelligence. Together, Mark and Matt’s 60+ years of combined experience form the foundation of the 8K Webinar.

Key Features of 8K Webinar

✅ Survival Tactics for AI Times

The core focus is on thriving in the AI-driven marketing landscape. Participants learn:

How to use AI without losing authenticity.

The mindset shift necessary to remain relevant.

Protecting business integrity in a world of misinformation.

Which AI tools actually matter and which to avoid.

✅ 60+ Years of Marketing Expertise

This is marketing knowledge straight from the pioneers, not people imitating trends.

✅ The Original Dime Sale Model

A pricing system where early buyers save and scarcity drives action.

✅ No Upsells or Gimmicks

Full access and bonuses are included upfront—no hidden fees.

✅ Three Powerful Bonuses

The Survival Prompt – Streamlines AI-generated content while preserving a human touch.

The Bacak-Joyner Manifesto – Provides a strategic framework for long-term marketing success.

The Million Dollar Rolodex – A vetted list of AI tools that actually deliver results.

✅ Encrypted Access & NDA

To maintain exclusivity, every participant signs an NDA, fostering a focused and serious learning environment.

Cost of 8K Webinar

When I joined, the price was around $34. Thanks to the Dime Sale system, the cost increases $0.10 with each sale until it caps at $8,000. Considering Mark Joyner charges $10,000 per hour for consulting and Matt Bacak $8,000, the combined expertise in a one-hour session alone is worth far more than the ticket.

The bonuses alone justify the cost:

Survival Prompt: Streamlined my AI copywriting.

Bacak-Joyner Manifesto: A strategic marketing bible.

Million Dollar Rolodex: Saved hours navigating AI tools.

The insights implemented in my business paid for the webinar many times over.

My Personal Experience

I’ve attended countless webinars, but the 8K Webinar was different. There were no flashy gimmicks—just two marketing pioneers sharing decades of knowledge.

Key Takeaways:

AI is a tool, not a threat. Mark emphasized using AI to enhance creativity, not replace human insight.

Long-term strategy matters. The Manifesto helped me restructure my funnels for better clarity and higher conversions.

Practical AI tools work. The Million Dollar Rolodex saved time and improved efficiency.

Results I saw:

Email open rates jumped from 31% to 46% within ten days.

Lead magnet conversions increased by 22% without new ad spend.

Client project delivery became faster and more efficient.

The mindset shift was profound: marketing as a craft, honesty over hype, and AI serving people rather than deceiving them.

Final Thoughts

The 8K Webinar is transformative—not because it promises instant success, but because it provides a framework for clear thinking in today’s chaotic marketing environment. It reignited my commitment to authentic marketing and demonstrated how decades of experience, combined with modern AI, can drive meaningful results.

