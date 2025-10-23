They say the forest behind the old Miller property never really died. Even after the trees were chopped up and half the land turned to brush and mud, something stayed. Something whispering. I didn’t believe any of it. Not until last Halloween Eve, when the woods said my name. It wasn’t the wind. It wasn’t the night playing tricks. It was my name, clear as breath against cold glass. Every small town’s got its ghost stories, but ours was always about The Hollow Tree an old oak with a base big enough for you to crawl inside. The story went that if you stood by it past midnight on Halloween Eve, you’d hear it whisper your name in the voice of someone you missed. I thought that idea was kind of beautiful… stupid, but beautiful. And that’s exactly what pulled me there. That’s what wrecked everything.







