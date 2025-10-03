Both CT scans and MRI scans serve important roles in medical diagnostics. A CT scan is often preferred for quick evaluations in emergencies or for imaging bones, while MRI is more suitable for detailed imaging of soft tissues and neurological assessments. MRI is a safe and effective option when performed under proper medical supervision.

If you are seeking reliable, affordable, and safe CT or MRI services, Adi Arogyam Superspeciality Hospital provides expert care. Consult with our team to understand the right imaging procedure for your needs, and get a clear estimate of the CT scan cost or MRI scan cost.

For appointments or inquiries, contact Adi Arogyam Superspeciality Hospital today.



