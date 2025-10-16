Accounts Receivable (AR) represents the money owed to a company by its customers for goods or services that have been delivered or rendered but not yet paid for. It is essentially a company's promise or legal claim to receive cash in the future.

AR is a critical concept in accounting because it is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet, even though the cash has not yet been received. This reflects the reality that the business has completed its end of the transaction and has a valid expectation of payment.

Key Characteristics of Accounts Receivable

1. Short-Term Asset

AR is nearly always classified as a current asset on the balance sheet because the company expects to collect the cash within the short term, typically within one fiscal year or one operating cycle (whichever is longer). Payment terms are usually 30, 60, or 90 days.

2. Credit Sales Only

Accounts receivable arises only when a company makes a credit sale—meaning the customer pays later—rather than a cash sale. If a customer pays immediately with cash or a credit card, the transaction goes directly to the cash account and bypasses AR.

3. Generated by Invoices

The financial record confirming the existence of AR is the invoice. When a business issues an invoice to a customer, it simultaneously records an increase in its Sales Revenue and an increase in its Accounts Receivable account.

Importance to Business Health

Managing accounts receivable is crucial to a business's operational health, liquidity, and profitability.

Cash Flow: The speed at which AR is collected directly impacts a company's cash flow. Slow collection can lead to liquidity problems, even if the business is profitable on paper.

Bad Debt Expense: Not all receivables will be collected. Companies must estimate a portion of their AR as uncollectible (known as bad debt expense) and record this loss to accurately reflect the net realizable value of their receivables.

AR Turnover Ratio: This metric measures how efficiently a company collects its outstanding debts. A high turnover ratio suggests efficient collection practices, while a low ratio may signal problems with credit policies or customer solvency.