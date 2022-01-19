Stay informed about outages before your users are affected. This uptime monitoring system and website downtime alert tool watches your sites 24/7 and tells you the instant something goes wrong.
How This Website Monitor Actually Works
We continuously ping your websites—as often as you want, from every minute to once a day. Site goes down? You know immediately. Even better, we tell you when it comes back online, so you can see exactly how long the downtime was.
Why Website Uptime Monitoring Matters
Look, every minute of website downtime costs you money and trust. Your customers expect your site to just work. When it doesn't, they bounce—maybe to a competitor. This website monitoring tool helps you fix problems before they become disasters.
Plus, it's automatic website monitoring. Your team can focus on actual work instead of manually checking if sites are up.
Who Needs This Uptime Monitor?
- Online stores: You can't sell if your ecommerce site's down
- Corporate websites: Downtime looks unprofessional
- News and media sites: Your audience won't wait around
- SaaS companies: You've got SLAs to meet
- Bloggers: Your readers deserve better than error pages
Setting Up Website Monitoring
- Add your website URLs to monitor
- Pick how you want to receive downtime alerts
- Choose how often we should check uptime
- That's it—we take it from there
When something goes wrong, you get an instant alert. When it's fixed, you get another notification. Simple website monitoring.
How You'll Hear About It
- Instant emails for each incident
- Check your news page for a full overview
- RSS feed if that's your thing
- Telegram for mobile alerts
- Chrome extension pops up right in your browser
- Push notifications on your phone
WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat are coming soon.
Bottom line: You'll be the first to know about problems, which means you can fix them fast and keep your visitors happy.