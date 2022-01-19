



﻿Stay informed about outages before your users are affected. This uptime monitoring system and website downtime alert tool watches your sites 24/7 and tells you the instant something goes wrong.





How This Website Monitor Actually Works

We continuously ping your websites—as often as you want, from every minute to once a day. Site goes down? You know immediately. Even better, we tell you when it comes back online, so you can see exactly how long the downtime was.





Why Website Uptime Monitorin ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ g Matters

Look, every minute of website downtime costs you money and trust. Your customers expect your site to just work. When it doesn't, they bounce—maybe to a competitor. This website monitoring tool helps you fix problems before they become disasters.

Plus, it's automatic website monitoring. Your team can focus on actual work instead of manually checking if sites are up.





Who Needs This Uptime Monitor?

Online stores : You can't sell if your ecommerce site's down

Corporate websites : Downtime looks unprofessional

News and media sites : Your audience won't wait around

SaaS companies : You've got SLAs to meet

Bloggers : Your readers deserve better than error pages





Setting Up Website Monitoring

Add your website URLs to monitor Pick how you want to receive downtime alerts Choose how often we should check uptime That's it—we take it from there

When something goes wrong, you get an instant alert. When it's fixed, you get another notification. Simple website monitoring.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ How You'll Hear About It

Instant emails for each incident

Check your news page for a full overview

RSS feed if that's your thing

Telegram for mobile alerts

Chrome extension pops up right in your browser

Push notifications on your phone

WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat are coming soon.





Bottom line: You'll be the first to know about problems, which means you can fix them fast and keep your visitors happy.



