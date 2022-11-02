Enter the URL of the website page you want to track. For tracking another URL, please follow this feed again.

If certain keywords appear on that page If there is a change on that page

Enter one keyword per line (not case sensitive). You’ll get alerted when at least one of the entered keywords was found.

Choose if you want to get alerted when there are changes anywhere in the website’s source code, or only in contents which are visible on the front-end.

Frequency:

👑 Every 3 minutes 👑 Every 5 minutes 👑 Every 10 minutes 👑 Every 15 minutes 👑 Every 30 minutes 👑 Every hour 👑 Every 2 hours 👑 Every 3 hours 👑 Every 6 hours 👑 Every 12 hours Once per day (24 hours)

Define how often you want us to check for changes.