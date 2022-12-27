



Whether you're running an international business or just planning a trip, knowing when currency exchange rates move can save you serious money with our forex tracking tool.





Pick Your Currency Pairs to Monitor

Choose a base and quote currency to track exchange rates in real time. Need more pairs? Create additional feeds for each one.





Two Ways to Stay Updated on Exchange Rates

Regular Currency Rate Check-ins: Set up daily, weekly or monthly currency reports at whatever time works for you. Get consistent forex updates on your schedule.

Smart Currency Exchange Alerts: Get pinged when exchange rates cross thresholds you set, when currency values change by certain percentages, or when forex rates hit your target numbers. You control how many currency alerts you get per day.





Monitor Currency Rates on Your Terms

Pick how often we check exchange rates—multiple times daily or just once. Match it to your forex trading or international business needs.





How You'll Get Notified

Instant emails

Central news dashboard

RSS integration

Telegram messages

Chrome notifications

Mobile push alerts

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat support coming soon.





Who Uses This?

International businesses, currency traders, global investors, travel planners, and anyone dealing with multiple currencies.

