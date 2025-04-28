Monitor any WordPress theme and stay informed about updates and shifts in WordPress theme status with our theme tracking service.
What WordPress Theme Changes You Can Monitor
Enter the WordPress theme slug to track theme updates. Choose your WordPress theme alert triggers:
- WordPress theme version updates and new releases
- Active install changes and theme download statistics
- Theme rating shifts and user reviews
- WordPress theme author updates
- Theme description changes
- WordPress theme tag modifications
Select any combination of WordPress theme changes that matters to your WordPress website.
Check Frequency
Set your preferred monitoring interval—hourly, daily, weekly or monthly.
Get Notified
- Individual emails per change
- Central theme feed
- Daily digest
- Weekly summary
- RSS
- Telegram
- Chrome extension
- Mobile push
WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.
Who Uses This?
- Developers: Monitor dependencies and compatibility
- Site admins: Track security updates and features
- Agencies: Watch themes across client sites
- Theme authors: Monitor competitors or track your own feedback
Setup
- Enter theme slug(s)
- Select change types
- Set check frequency
- Pick delivery channels
- Receive instant alerts for changes
Stay on top of important theme updates, releases, and status changes.