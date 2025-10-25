Halloween used to be my favorite night of the year. The laughter, the porch lights, the sound of kids shouting “trick or treat!” down the block it always made me feel like the world could still be warm and fun, just for one night. But that was before the year my little brother came home with a bag that bled. I remember that night like it’s still happening. The air was cold and sharp, the kind that smells like wet leaves and smoke. My brother came running up the driveway, out of breath, little vampire cape fluttering behind him. He dumped a pillowcase of candy onto the table, grinning wide enough to show those cheap plastic fangs. It should’ve been funny. Should’ve been harmless. But the bag didn’t sound right when it hit the wood. No clatter, no crinkle. It landed with a dull, heavy thud. And then I saw the dark patch spreading through the bottom.







