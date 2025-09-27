Chapter 4 — Blueprints & Old Names

Sam had spent half his life learning where things lived in that building: which pipe shrieked when the heating came on, which light in the stairwell took three minutes to forgive a bulb change. Tonight he was taking a different map — the one that led backwards.

The municipal records office smelled like pages that had been patient too long. Fluorescent bulbs hummed above rows of metal cabinets. The clerk at the front desk flicked a penidly nailed to her gum as if she’d been paid in inertia. When Sam asked for building permits, she gave him a look like someone who’d watched people try every trick in the book and fail.

“Do you have a reservation?” she asked.

“No,” Sam said. “I just need the original plans for 12–20 Market Tower. The annex amendments, if any. Anything from the late seventies.”

The clerk pursed her lips and tapped keys that made the system cough up a drawer of indexes. “Most archives are restricted,” she said. “You’ll need a request from HR.”

Sam told her HR would never sign for anything with ghosts in the margins. He told the clerk about the scrap of log he’d found and Ortega’s name on the edge of rusted metal. He told her the building had started to lose things — names, mugs, memories — until the clerk’s pen stilled and she looked at him like he had finally spoken aloud a phrase she’d been waiting to hear.

“Go back to file 79-B,” she said. “We keep contractors’ revisions there. But be careful. Some things are sealed for a reason.”

Sam’s thumb left a print on the glass as they walked into the restricted stacks. He felt like someone entering a room you were not invited to love. The archivist who unlocked the inner door did it with a hand that trembled, as if the key itself were a confession.

File 79-B smelled of cigarette smoke and copier toner. Sam lifted the paper and flattened it on the table. At first the lines were tidy: elevators, stairwells, a service shaft that chewed through the side of the tower like a polite mouth. Then someone had drawn a faint pencil line along the east side and scrawled, in a hand that had never learned to be neat, the number 13 and the words service annex — decommissioned — 1979.

Under the stamped notation was a brittle amendment stapled like a bandage. Someone had written a terse order: Annex closed after incident; access restricted; records sealed. The ink had faded to the color of bad tea, but the reason was not ambiguous. Below the note, typed and mechanical, was a brief memo: Night guard missing — presumed absent. Investigation closed.

Sam’s breath thinned. He rifled through the file until a separate brown envelope slid free. Inside it were copies of a roster from the night-shift logs dated 1979. Names marched down the page in orderly rows. When he found M. Ortega — night, his hands trembled like someone who had picked up a live wire.

A photocopied clipping was tucked into the fold — an article so small and polite it read like an apology. The headline was bland: Worker Missing; No Leads. The article mentioned a fire alarm, an error in a contractor’s plan, then moved on to economic forecasts as if the missing man were only a footnote the city could afford.

Sam felt the floor tilt. Ortega’s face — the man who’d taught him to read the groove in an elevator’s hum — became more than a memory. He was a name on thin paper, a thumbprint in the ledger of a building that had always refused to talk about itself.

He asked the archivist questions. The woman answered slowly, as if every word needed a permit. “There was a fire code revision,” she said. “The annex was sealed. Contractors were paid to remove doors and shutter vents. But some contractors… missed things. They say sometimes buildings keep what people leave behind.”

“Kept who?” Sam asked.

She would not say. She slid a stamped photocopy across the table and then pushed it back like someone afraid of fingerprints. “Take this. But you should not be poking into things that are sealed.”

Sam thanked her and walked out with a photocopy heavier than the paper promised. The city’s cold evening air hit his face like a hand. He felt the building behind him like a presence settling its weight.

Back at the security desk he spread the photocopies across the console and compared them to his own files: Ortega’s name in 1979, a handwritten note about maintenance in the service annex, a thin rectangle on the blueprint that did not show up in the modern plans. He overlaid his tablet’s satellite image and the old drawing until they refused to reconcile. The annex existed like a scar beneath normal skin.

The ledger was a thought that needed a body. If the annex had been decommissioned, someone must have documented why, and if someone had gone missing, someone must have written it down. Sam dug through old procurement forms, vendor invoices, contractor logs. He found a list of names scrawled in a cramped, hurried script: dates and times and single words — walked, missing, found? — ink smudged into riddles. Ortega’s name had a mark beside it, like a check in a box labeled removed.

He stared at the word until it became a bruise.

That night he set the cab’s hidden camera to record on two channels, redundant and stubborn as a prayer. He insulated the recorder and hid a second phone behind the panel in case the first went blind. He felt absurd and meticulous: a man laying traps for things that might not be caught.

At 01:06 the camera caught its first anomaly: a faint shift in light, a vibration in the metal, a whisper that sounded more like furniture rearranging than any human breath. Sam zoomed to the frame where motion had been detected. The feed was a strip of shadow and metal; at first nothing distinguished it from any other midnight.

Then, for a single minute, the feed froze.

Not the syrupy hang of a weak stream — it flatlined. The timestamp blinked and the file’s bit counter ate a notch. Sam’s fingers crawled over the console, an animal that smelled danger.

One minute had no business in a machine. One minute was a doorway.

The camera bumped back to life and the corridor beyond the cab had shifted as if someone had redrawn it. A new door stood at the far end — not in the physical corridor he knew, but in the image: a narrow, wood-paneled door with a brass nameplate. Sam blinked until his eyes hurt.

On the nameplate someone had hammered letters with polite, precise indifference. The name was one he saw every night in his contact list, the voice that answered his calls, the woman who kept the building’s sleepy order.

MARTA V.

Sam’s hand went to his mouth. The camera’s timestamp did not log the minute of blackout as 01:07 — it recorded a ten-year-old date, as if the image had borrowed a past and presented it as a gift.

Something outside — in vents, in pipes, in the wiring — exhaled.

Sam hit playback again and watched the frame until the pixels stung. The new door remained, patient and impossible, its brass plate reflecting a light it had no right to have in his present.

He grabbed his phone and typed Marta’s name with hands that shook. The message sat half-formed. His thumb hovered over send and then, because some rituals needed a cost, he thought of Ortega folded into a brown envelope, of a building that ate names the way others ate dinner.

On his tablet a new notification blinked into being: Camera offline: 00:01 — anomaly detected. Below it, in small, almost forgiving text: New door logged: Marta V. — 13.

Sam’s breath came too fast for the room to contain. He thought of Marta’s laugh across the radio, of the easy way she told him to calm down when the alarms went stupid. He imagined her name carved into a ledger, inked in a hand that had learned how to bargain.

He stood in the security room with the photocopies at his feet and a nameplate glowing on a dead feed like a warning light.

Whatever the annex kept, it was not finished making records.

