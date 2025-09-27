Chapter 3 — Names on the Wall

By Tuesday the building felt smaller.

Small things first: a lunchbox left by a copier, a brass key taped to an envelope on the mail shelf, a coffee mug with a chipped rim. People shrugged and blamed tiredness. Sam noted them in his log because that was what night guards did — catalog oddities into neat lines so the world believed them domesticated.

Then the small things began to gather like birds before a storm.

On Wednesday morning the security whiteboard — the place where shift notes accumulated in a messy hierarchy of Post-its and marker scrawl — held a new yellow sticky beneath the schedule. Someone had written M. Ortega — coverage change in Ortega’s old looping hand. Sam had the memory of Ortega like a photograph he sometimes flipped through: cigarette at a corner, a laugh that came out crooked. He reached for a pen to cross out something administrative and the sticky peeled away with a faint sound, as if the board itself had been embarrassed.

“Ortega?” he said aloud, because the habit of saying a name sometimes made it real.

The adhesive left a ghost of glue and the word vanished. Not smudged. Not crossed out. Gone as if the marker had been invisible from the start.

Sam stood at the board too long. Marta wandered in on her way to the break room with the thermos she kept warm by microwaving it twice a night.

“You okay?” she asked.

“Ortega,” Sam said. “Was he—did he ever—”

Marta blinked. “Who?”

He pointed. “Ortega. You remember Ortega — trained me, day shift now? He used to have the—”

Marta frowned like someone trying to find a TV channel in a bad storm. “Sam, you been pulling all-nighters again? There’s no Ortega on any roster I can see. We did a sweep last month; HR moved everyone to the new schedule.”

She laughed it off, but there was a tremor in the laugh. Sam felt the tremor travel through the vents into the atrium and back.

If names could be mislaid, what else could be?

He started to ask small questions. He went downstairs to the mailroom and found an envelope addressed to N. Kapoor with a crisp promo card shoved inside. He asked the mail clerk if anyone named Kapoor worked in the building. The clerk shrugged. “Nope. Never heard that name.” When Sam tried to recall Kapoor’s face from a building directory, the memory thinned like smoke in a wind.

At first Sam suspected fatigue, or his brain pulling tricks. He had pulled shifts back-to-back for weeks. He slept poorly. He had good, tidy reasons for doubt. But doubt could be a luxury these nights.

He checked the footage from the service cab camera he’d left recording when he’d first poked the black button. For nine hours the feed was a quiet strip of empty metal and blinking maintenance lights. Then, at 01:06, the audio track caught something — a breath, a shuffle. He scrubbed the file back and listened again. The recorder had been set to trigger on motion; the device had done its job and yet the screen showed no one stepping into frame.

Sam scrolled the image forward until the camera registered a small, almost imperceptible movement at the edge of the shot: a hand, perhaps, passing the threshold of the cab. The cam’s grain swallowed the detail. He boosted the audio and turned on headphones.

There was at first a low hum, the building’s life support. Then — an almost mechanical click, like a key in a soft lock. Then the sound that made his teeth draw inward: paper, rubbing paper. The tiny rustle of a Post-it being peeled away.

Sam paused the footage and leaned back. He remembered the sticky note on his board. He remembered Marta’s not-remembering. He tasted the sick, metallic tang of something catalogued then excised.

He rewound and watched the motion frame by frame.

At 01:06:13 the cab door opened a hair. The recording’s microphone — a cheap thing he’d bought after too many nights of wondering what the building held — captured a voice: low, near, as if someone leaned in close to speak in the listener’s ear.

“Names,” it whispered. The word was soft, layered, as if someone were saying it through pages. “Names feed.”

The sound was not English at first; it was a rhythm. Then it became syllables Sam knew — the consonants lining up like teeth. “Names feed. Names sleep. Names sleep.”

He felt the hair at the back of his neck prick. The sound echoed in the empty room, and for a moment he could have sworn the whisper came from inside his own skull as well as the headphones. He killed playback like a man slamming a hatch.

He took the recorder out of the cab and set it on his desk under the flicker of monitors. He clipped it to his shirt and walked the floor like someone easing a sleeping animal. He asked small, disarming questions: “Who left the meeting room unlocked last night?” “Did anyone see Ortega today?” “Has anyone misplaced — anything?”

Colleagues smiled the complacent smiles of those who wanted to believe the building was a machine run by schedules rather than wishes. They invented reasons for missing mugs. They blamed new interns or deliveries. Yet each answer came with the same tiny erasure: a person would begin to speak of someone and then stop, their mouth flattening as if a thought had been taken mid-step.

Sam’s private files grew. He kept photos of the board and of sticky notes; he kept snapshots of the building directory in case the images disappeared when his eyes were not looking. When he opened the directory on his tablet each morning, he screenshot it and stored it in a folder labeled HOLD like a man in a station leaving luggage for safekeeping.

The janitor’s assistant, a small woman named Leela who always smelled of jasmine and lemon oil, came by on her rounds and did not notice the board at all. She hummed under her breath and talked about curry she’d make later.

“You missed Ortega,” Sam blurted. “You used to work with him, yes?”

Leela set a rag into a mop bucket and blinked slow. “Ortega? No. I started here last year. My mother—”

She paused, and then flinched. “Wait.” Her hand lifted to her chest as if to cover a thought that had leaked. “Someone told me a story. Old story. A guard gone long time ago. We don’t talk of it, maa’am says. It brings attention.”

“How long?” Sam asked.

“Long,” she said. “Before I was born. They said the building ate a name. Some names like to sleep here.”

Sam’s spine tensed. “Ate a name?”

Leela’s eyes were flat as tile. “It keeps rooms full. If it eats a name, the person is softer for it. Not gone. Just quieter. Like a photograph left in rain.”

He wanted proof. He wanted a ledger, a list, paper with hands on it and ink still wet. He thought immediately of Ortega’s name on the scrap he'd found in the cab — —13 — Ortega — and how the paper had looked like it belonged to another time.

On Thursday he visited the records room. He forced the clerk to pull archived rosters. The manager was reluctant; the building liked to keep its history tidy and out of sight. Sam pressed until a stubby-fingered woman opened a folder and slid out a roster from 1979.

Pages of typed names were neat and prone to stains. At the bottom of one page an entry had been overwritten with the same hurried hand from the scrap: M. Ortega — night. The ink was older than his memory.

He snapped a photo. A shadow crossed the doorway and the manager looked suddenly as if she had come of age in a colder climate.

“Some things are archived for reasons,” she said. “You don’t need to look.”

Sam left with the photocopy and the taste of dust. He felt like someone carrying contraband out of a temple.

That night he played back the cab recorder again, because the building had a way of teaching lessons in repeats. He cued the file to the hour he'd set it. The audio was mostly static and the low servers’ hum. Then, at 01:06:13, the same whisper came through, but this time it layered itself differently on the microphone — deeper, nearer, threaded like a voice speaking behind a door.

And underneath, impossibly, he heard another voice answering: his own.

It said his name the way he said it when no one was listening: the small inflection he used when calling himself a fool. “Sam.” The syllable was the exact cadence of his lazy, self-neglectful pronunciation, as if the building had memorized him.

Sam almost fell out of his chair.

He spun the clip back and forth. The whisper overlapped itself. He played it at half-speed to catch the seams. The recording — mechanical and blunt — offered no explanation. But the sound was unmistakable. It could have been a mimic, a prankster, a playback loop. It could have been any of the small, rational terrors a night-shift guard could sleep with.

He put the headphones back on and played it again.

“Sam,” the recorder whispered. It wasn’t the distant hush of a stranger. It was his own voice, folded and thin. It said his name with a tenderness that felt like hands closing on his throat.

Something moved in the control room: a light blinking in the distance, the soft rattle of a cleaning cart. On the monitor, the timestamp on the footage jumped a beat, then corrected itself. Sam’s breath fogged in the cool room. He reached for his tablet to send the file to Marta.

Before he could touch the screen, the speakers on his desk popped and delivered one last short sound: not a whisper but a neat, precise syllable that clenched his spine.

“Come.”

Sam’s finger hovered over send. He deleted the file. He deleted the backup. He left the recorder on the desk where it looked inert and walked out into the corridor with the feeling that the building was watching his hands like a thing with memory.

Outside, the lights in the stairwell blinked on and off in a rhythm that matched his heartbeat. He saw, for a second, the ghost of a Post-it peel away on the wall and flitter into the vents like an insect.

He told himself he would call someone in the morning. He told himself he would not ride the cab again. He told himself four other things which were all lies.

The name Ortega sat in his pocket as a photocopy and a rumor. In the quiet of the atrium his phone vibrated once with a message from an unknown number: Do not let them sleep.

He looked at the screen until the message blurred. Then he turned the phone off, because words looked different now — like doors with keyholes — and because when a building is learning to forget, a sleeping name is still a name, and names remember whether they are named or not.

Follow : Follow for the next stop. New chapter every Sunday, 20:00 IST.



Share : Know someone who likes being unsettled? Share this — let them keep vigil with you.